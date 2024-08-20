Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,799. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.