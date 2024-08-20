Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,337. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

