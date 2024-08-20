Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 12,229 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,559,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,875,000 after acquiring an additional 744,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

