Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

