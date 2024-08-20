Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 1,732,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

