Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

