Scotiabank Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 291,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,690. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,223,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

