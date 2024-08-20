Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,088 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 41,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SEA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after buying an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,667,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $196,959,000 after buying an additional 1,011,417 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

