SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 2,212,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,909. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

