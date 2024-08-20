SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,557 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,378. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

