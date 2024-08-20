SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,799. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

