SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, reaching $223.44. The company had a trading volume of 474,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,819. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,695. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

