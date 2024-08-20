SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,886. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

