SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:LEU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,474. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

