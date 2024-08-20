SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $300,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

