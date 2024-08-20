SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,509. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.