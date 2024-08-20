SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,408 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,548,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,327,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.