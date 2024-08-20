SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 615,920 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

