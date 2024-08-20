SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

DMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 51,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,271. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.