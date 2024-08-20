SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.51. 194,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,198. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.