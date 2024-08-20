SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 156.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 366,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. 792,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.