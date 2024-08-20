SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,270,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442,949. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average is $204.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

