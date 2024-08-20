SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. 4,940,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,616,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.77. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

