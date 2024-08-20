SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 810,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,260. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

