SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in AMETEK by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,513. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $172.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

