SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,284 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

