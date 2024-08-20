SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 19.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Block by 2,230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock worth $772,623 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

