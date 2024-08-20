SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 850,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 432,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 268,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 268,185 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:RDVI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 243,020 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

