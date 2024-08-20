SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363,519 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $5,488,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonic GP LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 1,762,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,101,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $307.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.61.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

