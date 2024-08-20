SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. 5,447,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,628,957. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

