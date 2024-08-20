Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SEM stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 117,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,310. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

