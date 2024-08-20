Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Shell were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $72.87. 2,706,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

