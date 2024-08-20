Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.
Shoals Technologies Group Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
