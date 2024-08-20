Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Decreases By 9.8%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.
About Autoneum
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.