Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Decreases By 9.8%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under body and battery shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

