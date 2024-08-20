Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Declines By 8.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 614,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.48.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

