Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Increases By 5.5%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.