Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Decreases By 8.1%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
CLPXY opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Longyuan Power Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.