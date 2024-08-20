Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Decreases By 8.1%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

CLPXY opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.