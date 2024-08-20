Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Drops By 13.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dana Stock Up 0.9 %
Dana stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 574,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,634. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
