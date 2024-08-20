Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Drops By 13.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dana Stock Up 0.9 %

Dana stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 574,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,634. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

