Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 8.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

