Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Rises By 7.1%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.1 days.

Interfor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IFSPF opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Interfor has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

