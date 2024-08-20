Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Grows By 5.6%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

