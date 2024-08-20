Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Drops By 8.8%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.29% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

