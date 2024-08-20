Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

