Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.95.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $159.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,151,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.