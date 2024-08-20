SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $455.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $455.71 million and approximately $300,830.97 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38792191 USD and is up 7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,088,382.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.