Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 0.7%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.40 ($68.22) and last traded at €61.45 ($68.28). Approximately 29,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.90 ($68.78).

Sixt Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

