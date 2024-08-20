Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.80

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 3696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.