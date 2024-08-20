Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 7.1%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 91,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Snipp Interactive Trading Down 7.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.