Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 7.1%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 91,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

