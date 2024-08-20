Solayer SOL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $97.00 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and $217,755.57 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for about $144.98 or 0.00245120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 802,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 788,139.62618363. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 149.46562575 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,197,817.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

