Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Up 1.8%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.
Solvay Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.